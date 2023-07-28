CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.24-1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45-2.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.24-$1.26 EPS.

CoStar Group Stock Up 2.0 %

CSGP traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $81.77. 673,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,084. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.26.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.75.

In related news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

