CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $622.00 million-$627.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.43 million. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.24-$1.26 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,215. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 84.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.26.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 21,530 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $1,922,629.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,996,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in CoStar Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

