Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 88 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Corrado Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $459.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,219,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,852. The firm has a market cap of $342.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $437.71 and a 200 day moving average of $417.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

