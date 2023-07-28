Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 681 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Corrado Advisors LLC cut its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for 1.9% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Corrado Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth $101,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of IJUL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 37,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,587. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $26.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

