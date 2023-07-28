Corrado Advisors LLC Purchases 2,027 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICLN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.18. 3,831,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,000. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

