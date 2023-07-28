Corrado Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 448.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,137 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PMAR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 68,900.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,884 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $470.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

