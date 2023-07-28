Corrado Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for about 1.4% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $196,222,000. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,424,000 after buying an additional 6,850,256 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,907,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,762,000 after buying an additional 5,570,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 8,895,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,327,000 after buying an additional 5,381,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on WBD shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WBD traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $12.79. 16,126,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,782,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.