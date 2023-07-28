Corrado Advisors LLC Buys 862 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 9.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 140,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICI. Mizuho started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $31.79. 6,660,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.56%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

