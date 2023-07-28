Corrado Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.6% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 51,360,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,736,094. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

