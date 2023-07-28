Corrado Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJANFree Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January makes up approximately 2.2% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. WPWealth LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:PJAN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.57. The stock had a trading volume of 29,254 shares. The company has a market cap of $716.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average of $33.55.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

