Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,355 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $1,284,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in UBS Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 46,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in UBS Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,945,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,070,000 after acquiring an additional 111,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $22.26. 2,943,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

