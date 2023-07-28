Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after buying an additional 652,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,188,000 after buying an additional 685,011 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after buying an additional 2,822,199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,620,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,848,000 after buying an additional 76,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,016,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,483,000 after buying an additional 258,238 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.81. The stock had a trading volume of 484,809 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.79. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

