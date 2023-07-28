Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,616,000. TransDigm Group comprises 1.4% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of TransDigm Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE:TDG traded down $7.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $885.13. 233,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,518. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $844.26 and its 200-day moving average is $773.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $900.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,042.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $860.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.75, for a total value of $2,669,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total value of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $16,705,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $40,628,436. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

