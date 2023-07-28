Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.0% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,701,000 after buying an additional 33,511 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 285.7% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.02. 1,151,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,898. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

