Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,775 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $222,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHD traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $42.47. 889,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,167. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

