Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 522,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,798,000. Kroger accounts for 1.7% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Kroger as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.52. 2,756,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230,529. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average is $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

