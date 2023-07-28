Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.36. 1,570,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,185. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $43.65 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

