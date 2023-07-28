Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $76,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $83,643,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,799,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6,058.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,489,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,920 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,049.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $929,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 335,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,929.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 50,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,038,049.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut SoFi Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.73.

SOFI stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 57,686,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,163,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.72.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

