Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $10.38 Million in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 171,987 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,378,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.11% of Performance Food Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $119,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,931,977.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,680 shares of company stock worth $392,041. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $42.77 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.99.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

