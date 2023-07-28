Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $19.09 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises about 1.2% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $19,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Scotiabank cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Albemarle from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.55.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,172. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.99. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.