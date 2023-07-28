Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,023 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.64. 621,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,495. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $229.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.11 and a 200 day moving average of $203.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $343.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.12, for a total value of $4,422,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,556,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.12, for a total transaction of $4,422,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,556,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.02 per share, with a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 378,817 shares in the company, valued at $75,770,976.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 45,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,200 and sold 54,458 shares valued at $10,534,340. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

