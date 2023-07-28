Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Booking by 500.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $56.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,012.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,769. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,707.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,584.92. The company has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3,016.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 139.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,942 shares of company stock worth $10,699,526 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $2,960.00 to $3,130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,820.60.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

