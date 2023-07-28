Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 196,313 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 480,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,313 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up about 2.5% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $39,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.57. 4,533,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,068. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.27. The company has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $90.28.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. Bank of America upped their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

