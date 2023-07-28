Contrasting Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) & Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) and Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.9% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Columbia Sportswear and Moncler’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Sportswear $3.46 billion 1.38 $311.44 million $4.67 16.51 Moncler N/A N/A N/A $0.42 161.52

Profitability

Columbia Sportswear has higher revenue and earnings than Moncler. Columbia Sportswear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moncler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Columbia Sportswear and Moncler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Sportswear 8.25% 17.10% 10.99% Moncler N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Columbia Sportswear and Moncler, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Sportswear 0 3 2 0 2.40 Moncler 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus target price of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.43%. Given Columbia Sportswear’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Columbia Sportswear is more favorable than Moncler.

Summary

Columbia Sportswear beats Moncler on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts. It also offers footwear products that include lightweight hiking boots, trail running shoes, rugged cold weather boots for activities on snow and ice, sandals and shoes for use in water activities, and function-first fashion footwear and casual shoes for lifestyle wear. The company sells its products under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brand names through the company owned network of branded and outlet retail stores, brand-specific e-commerce sites, and concession-based arrangements with third-parties at branded outlet and shop-in-shop retail locations, as well as through independently operated specialty outdoor and sporting goods stores, sporting goods chains, department store chains, internet retailers, and international distributors. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Moncler

(Get Free Report)

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand. The company also offers perfume for men and women. It operates directly operated stores and wholesale shop-in-shops. The company also sells its products through moncler.com, an online store. It serves in Italy, other European countries, Japan, the rest of Asia, and the Americas. Moncler S.p.A. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.