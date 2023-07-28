Contrasting Ether Capital (DTSRF) and Its Rivals

Ether Capital (OTC:DTSRF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,192 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ether Capital to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ether Capital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ether Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Ether Capital Competitors 1032 4393 5713 82 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 78.04%. Given Ether Capital’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ether Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

14.6% of Ether Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ether Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ether Capital N/A N/A N/A Ether Capital Competitors 369.37% 7.35% 4.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ether Capital and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ether Capital N/A N/A -22.13 Ether Capital Competitors $213.82 million $1.24 million 29.55

Ether Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ether Capital. Ether Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ether Capital peers beat Ether Capital on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About Ether Capital

Ether Capital Corporation, a technology company, provides access and exposure to the Ethereum and decentralized (Web 3) technologies and infrastructure to public market investors. It also operates cryptocurrency exchange and technology platform. The company was formerly known as Movit Media Corp. Ether Capital Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

