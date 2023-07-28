Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

CSTM has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Constellium in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

CSTM traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $18.92. 1,082,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,104. Constellium has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $19.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.89.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 1.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Constellium by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 27,368 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Constellium by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Constellium by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

