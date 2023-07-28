ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $19.72, but opened at $20.67. ConnectOne Bancorp shares last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 18,833 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNOB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.17.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.13). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $69.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ConnectOne Bancorp

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Daniel E. Rifkin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $69,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 194,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,226.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 178.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

