ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. ConnectOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.
ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %
CNOB traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,348. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $796.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Insider Activity
In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Daniel E. Rifkin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $69,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 194,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,226.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CNOB has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.
About ConnectOne Bancorp
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.
