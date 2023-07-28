ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. ConnectOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

CNOB traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,348. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $796.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Insider Activity

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.13). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $69.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. On average, analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Daniel E. Rifkin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $69,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 194,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,226.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNOB has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

ConnectOne Bancorp



ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Further Reading

