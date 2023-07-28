CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $317.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. CONMED updated its FY23 guidance to $3.40-$3.55 EPS.

CONMED Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:CNMD opened at $118.08 on Friday. CONMED has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $138.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.43.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at $584,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CONMED news, Director Brian Concannon sold 2,072 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,084 shares of company stock worth $1,560,868 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in CONMED by 586.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CONMED by 712.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in CONMED during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 5.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

