Concentrum Wealth Management Sells 280 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Concentrum Wealth Management cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,803 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 3.4% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Tudor Pickering cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,730 shares of company stock worth $13,544,679. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $10.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.44. 109,344,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,264,734. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $845.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.