Concentrum Wealth Management Has $360,000 Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Concentrum Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 54.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.50. 7,314,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,402,351. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.04 and a 200 day moving average of $138.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.49 and a 1-year high of $161.04.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

