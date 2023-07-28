Comparing Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) & SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF)

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) and SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tigo Energy and SMA Solar Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Tigo Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tigo Energy N/A -6,449.52% -0.66% SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tigo Energy and SMA Solar Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tigo Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00 SMA Solar Technology 0 2 1 0 2.33

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tigo Energy currently has a consensus price target of $24.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.73%. SMA Solar Technology has a consensus price target of $61.00, suggesting a potential downside of 38.12%. Given Tigo Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tigo Energy is more favorable than SMA Solar Technology.

12.9% of SMA Solar Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Tigo Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tigo Energy and SMA Solar Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tigo Energy N/A N/A -$180,000.00 N/A N/A SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A ($2.91) -33.87

Summary

Tigo Energy beats SMA Solar Technology on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tigo Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tigo Energy, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells smart hardware and software solutions for residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) which provides solar panel power optimization, rapid shutdown, and monitoring capabilities; and Energy Intelligence solution (EI solution) provides solar energy storage management capabilities. It also offers inverters, batteries, and automatic transfer switches. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Campbell, California.

About SMA Solar Technology

(Get Free Report)

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types; battery inverters for high voltage batteries, on- and off- grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, large scale storage solutions, and accessories; medium-voltage technology products; and DC-DC converters. It also provides E-mobility charging solutions; monitoring and control solutions for PV systems; and energy data services, as well as digital solutions to design, operate, and service PV systems and energy systems. The company was formerly known as SMA Technologie AG and changed its name to SMA Solar Technology AG in June 2008. SMA Solar Technology AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Niestetal, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Tigo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tigo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.