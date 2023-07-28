Comparing KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) & Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander & Baldwin -18.24% 3.36% 2.00% KKR Real Estate Finance Trust -11.84% 8.84% 1.76%

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander & Baldwin $230.50 million 5.99 -$50.60 million ($0.78) -24.40 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $181.79 million 4.77 $38.10 million ($1.31) -9.57

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alexander & Baldwin. Alexander & Baldwin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. Alexander & Baldwin pays out -112.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out -131.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alexander & Baldwin has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alexander & Baldwin and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander & Baldwin 0 1 0 0 2.00 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60

Alexander & Baldwin currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.54%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $14.08, indicating a potential upside of 12.58%. Given KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is more favorable than Alexander & Baldwin.

Summary

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust beats Alexander & Baldwin on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Get Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases. A&B is expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and achieving its strategic focus on commercial real estate by monetizing its remaining non-core assets. Over its 153-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.