Comparing FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) & Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) and FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of FFBW shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of FFBW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and FFBW’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Bancorp $32.22 million 2.30 $7.92 million $1.22 9.10 FFBW N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Magyar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FFBW.

This is a summary of current ratings for Magyar Bancorp and FFBW, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A FFBW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFBW has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and FFBW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Bancorp 20.81% 7.97% 0.97% FFBW N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Magyar Bancorp beats FFBW on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and construction loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, it offers non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. The company has seven branch offices located in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. As of July 21, 2021, Magyar Bancorp, Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Magyar Bancorp, MHC

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides various loans, which include one- to four family owner-occupied and investor-owned residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and commercial development loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. FFBW, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

