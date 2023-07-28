Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Announces Earnings Results

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $173.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,765,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $8.73.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,556 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1,390.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 991,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 924,791 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 340,490 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 75,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,774,548 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,876,000 after purchasing an additional 83,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $1,382,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BVN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.30 to $8.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

