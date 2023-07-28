Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 425 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.5% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.38.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $330.41. 967,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,971,141. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.