Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Sells 10,945 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,945 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 972.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,104,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,908,000 after buying an additional 7,348,478 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,621,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,120,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 794.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,350,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,318 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,929,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,134,000 after purchasing an additional 905,732 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

PULS stock remained flat at $49.41 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 710,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,982. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.27.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

