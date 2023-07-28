Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $24,276,860,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.32. 3,823,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,221,362. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average of $60.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.69%.

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

