Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $58.00 at Truist Financial

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CMA. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.24 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $52.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,008. Comerica has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 29.65%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 113,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Comerica by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 84,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 24,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Comerica by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

