Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,703 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $2.44 on Thursday, reaching $45.35. 31,585,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,119,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $189.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

