Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,940 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 11.0% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 68,985 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 461,917 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 40.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 73,806 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.0% during the first quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 24,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $430,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.35. 31,585,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,119,682. The company has a market cap of $189.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

About Comcast

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

