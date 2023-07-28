Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,806 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,422 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.7% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after buying an additional 12,688,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 31,585,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,119,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $189.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

