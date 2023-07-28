Comcast Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd.

Comcast has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Comcast has a payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comcast to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,127,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,033,303. The firm has a market cap of $189.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.28.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $482,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

