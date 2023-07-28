Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on August 23rd

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th.

Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Colony Bankcorp has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Colony Bankcorp Trading Up 2.2 %

CBAN stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. 5,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,243. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $190.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.57. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $15.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.92 million. Research analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 27.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Further Reading

