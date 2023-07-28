Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Coca-Cola updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-$2.63 EPS.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE KO traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,515,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,532,755. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

