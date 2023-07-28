CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Lowered by Prossimo Advisors LLC

Prossimo Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.66. 2,198,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,402. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $209.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.19 and a 200 day moving average of $183.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.70.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.