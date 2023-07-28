Citigroup Raises Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $88.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $65.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on W. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wayfair from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $68.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 3.15. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.73.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 17,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $1,136,206.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,038.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 17,720 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $1,136,206.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,038.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 24,069 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $1,543,544.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,272.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,409 shares of company stock worth $7,177,497. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3,259.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 991,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,596,000 after buying an additional 961,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $18,969,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 1,447.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 431,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 403,602 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $13,642,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

