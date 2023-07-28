Citigroup Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $275.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $269.22.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,810,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,439 shares of company stock valued at $29,336,675. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visa

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,435,339,000 after buying an additional 2,572,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,683,673,000 after buying an additional 640,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

