Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $631,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after buying an additional 8,217,942 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,753,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,742,375. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Bank of America raised their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

