Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $550.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $540.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTAS. Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $524.00.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $504.55 on Monday. Cintas has a 12-month low of $370.93 and a 12-month high of $518.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

